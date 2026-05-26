/Made in India - A Titan Story trailer out! Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh bring the untold story of India’s iconic watch empire

The makers of Made in India - A Titan Story have unveiled the trailer of the series, sharing a glimpse of the remarkable journey of the brand Titan. Led by Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, the upcoming project will showcase how the iconic watch company was born.

Backed by Almighty Motion Picture and T-Series Films, the six-episode show is adapted from Vinay Kamath’s bestselling book Titan: Inside India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand, and is set to stream on Amazon MX Player from June 3, 2026.

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Made in India - A Titan Story trailer

Set against the backdrop of pre-liberalised India, Made in India follows the story of Xerxes Desai, the man entrusted with building the Indian watch brand with the help of industrialist J.R.D. Tata. The trailer showcases the challenges faced during the early years, alongside highlighting the determination that made Titan a household name.

It opens with J.R.D. Tata envisions an Indian-made watch brand capable of competing with the global ones. As the story moves forward, Xerxes Desai takes charge of the mission to turn the dream into reality.

About the series

Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of J.R.D. Tata, while Jim Sarbh portrays Xerxes Desai. The cast also includes Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Lakshvir Saran, Kaveri Seth, and Paresh Ganatra in key roles. Made in India - A Titan Story has been directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Karan Vyas.

Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh on their roles

Speaking about portraying J.R.D. Tata, Naseeruddin Shah said, "What fascinated me about JRD Tata was not just his vision, but the quiet confidence with which he inspired people to dream bigger than they thought possible."

He further added, "Made in India: A Titan Story is not merely about building a brand; it is about people, belief, and the courage to back an idea when success is still uncertain."

Meanwhile, Jim Sarbh said, "Xerxes Desai struck me as someone who was quietly rebellious, someone unafraid to challenge convention and imagine what didn’t yet exist."