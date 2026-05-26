/Dhurandhar on TV: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster

After rewriting box-office history and emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is now set for its highly anticipated World Television Premiere. Released on Dec 5, the action-thriller has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is packed with a team of fantastic actors: Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, among others.

Dhurandhar to release on TV: Read details inside

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In case you have missed the theatrical and OTT releases, Dhurandhar is now arriving on your television. After months of waiting, the movie will premiere on Saturday, 30th May at 7 PM. The blockbuster will premiere simultaneously across Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colours Cineplex, bringing the spectacle to millions of households across the country.

More about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a gripping action drama set against a dangerous world of crime, intelligence, and power. The story follows an Indian undercover agent who crosses into Pakistan on a high-risk mission, but only to find himself caught between gang wars, political conflicts, and personal loyalties where every descision comes at a cost.

Powered by high-octane action, emotionally charged storytelling, and memorable performances, Dhurandhar has become one of the most talked-about films of the year, striking a strong chord with audiences across markets.

Director Aditya Dhar said, “We are truly humbled by the immense love audiences have shown Dhurandhar and the incredible response the franchise continues to receive. It means the world to us to now bring the film into homes across the country with its TV Premiere on 30th May at 7 PM on Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colors Cineplex. We can’t wait for families to experience this journey together.”

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, uncovers the

untold saga of the origins of the unknown men.