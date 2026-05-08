/Dhurandhar 2 on Netflix: International cut to feature 3 extra minutes, check release date

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is heading to OTT after a successful theatrical run worldwide. Starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, the film is reportedly set to debut on Netflix, though not in India, only in international markets.

Building on the excitement, the streaming platform has announced the arrival of the action thriller under the title, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Unseen). What's the new addition? This will be revealed upon its arrival in the international market.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge on OTT: Here’s when it will be available

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As a treat for international audiences, Netflix has teased the film’s OTT release on the platform, and what caught everyone’s attention was both the new title and the extended runtime, which promises additional action and thrills not shown in theatres.

A screengrab circulating online hints at unseen footage, with a runtime of 3 hours and 52 minutes, three minutes longer than the theatrical cut of 3 hours and 49 minutes.

However, no official announcement has been made yet on Netflix’s overseas social media accounts. It has also not revealed in which countries this extended version of the movie will be released. Nevertheless, the movie is set to arrive on OTT on May 14 after completing eight weeks on the big screens.

‘’Driven by personal tragedy, Hamza dives deeper into his deep-cover mission to ruin Pakistan's criminal underworld in this unseen sequel to Dhurandhar,'' reads the description of the movie on the screengrab of the platform, which is going viral.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT release in India