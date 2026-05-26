/Here's where Ranveer Singh visited a day after FWICE ban. Hint: Kantara

Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding Ranveer Singh, including the Don 3 row, the actor recently visited the Chamundeshwari Temple, a visit many believe is more than just a procedural appearance linked to court proceedings.

The actor’s darshan at the temple comes in the backdrop of the legal case connected to his controversial remarks about Kantara and the Daiva ritual portrayed in the film.

Ranveer Singh visits temple

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Ranveer had earlier issued a public apology after receiving backlash for referring to the Daiva ritual depicted in Kantara as a "female ghost" during an event appearance.

Also Read: Ranveer avoids paparazzi in first appearance after FWICE ban over Don 3 exit

He had clarified that his remarks were intended to praise Rishab Shetty’s performance and not to disrespect religious sentiments. "My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration," he said.

Making it clear that it was never his intention to disrespect any culture or beliefs, he added, "I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

There is a long-held belief among devotees that one does not visit the Goddess simply by planning it; one reaches only when the Goddess calls. Whether through expected or unexpected circumstances, every visit is considered a blessing.

What's the Kantara controversy?

The controversy dates back to November, when Ranveer appeared at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India and mimicked a scene inspired by the Daiva performance from the film while praising Rishab Shetty.

The comments sparked criticism online, particularly in Karnataka, leading to police complaints and an FIR.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier granted Singh temporary relief by directing authorities not to take coercive action against him, provided he cooperates with the investigation.

Ranveer Singh banned by FWICE

The temple visit also comes at a turbulent phase in his professional life. The actor has been making headlines over reports surrounding his exit from Don 3, which led the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to issue a non-cooperation directive against him following complaints linked to the project.

Earlier in the day, the Dhurandhar actor was spotted making a low-key appearance at the Mumbai airport amid the controversy. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a dark Nehru jacket, sunglasses, and a black face mask, the actor avoided interaction with paparazzi as he quickly entered the airport terminal.