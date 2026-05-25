/Ranveer Singh responds to FWICE ban: 'Professional discussions best handled with dignity'

Ranveer Singh has issued his first statement hours after theFederation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a non-cooperation directive against him over his exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

Ranveer issued a statementvia his representative and stated that he holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise and that he wishes the film well.

The actor also stated that he has consciously chosen to maintain silence over the matter ever since the controversy broke out.

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What Ranveer Singh said

Ranveer Singh’s official spokesperson shared, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.

While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.

He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.”

Also read: Don 3 row escalates as Farhan approaches film body over dispute with Ranveer

What's the controversy?

The controversy began after reports surfaced that Singh had stepped away from Don 3 shortly before the production was expected to start. Excel Entertainment later reached out to FWICE and claimed that the production had already invested heavily in the film’s pre-production process.

Don 3 was announced in 2023, and it has faced multiple delays.

What does a non-cooperation directive from FWICE mean?

A non-cooperation directive issued by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) is effectively an industry-wide ban. It prohibits all artists, technicians, and workers registered with the federation from collaborating with the targeted individual or production house.

No FWICE member—including actors, directors, cameramen, lightmen, and spot boys—is allowed to work on any project involved with the banned entity. Production houses cannot hire FWICE-affiliated crew members for their films or television shows.

Any technician or artist who violates the directive risks being penalised or losing their union membership.