/Don 3 row escalates as Farhan Akhtar approaches film body over Ranveer Singh's exit

Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated film Don 3 is making headlines once again as the actor-filmmaker has filed a complaint with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) against actor Ranveer Singh over his sudden exit from the film. Let's delve into knowing more.

Farhan Akhtar approaches film body over Ranveer Singh's exit

According to reports, Farhan Akhtar has approached the film body with a complaint against the actor.

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Ranveer Singh over his alleged exit from Don 3. The actor had signed as the lead in the film; however, it has been put on hold after a reported dispute.

Reports suggest that the film body has scheduled to hold a press conference on May 25 to officially announce its decision after reviewing the matter. In an official announcement, FWICE has announced that it will address the complaint filed by Farhan Akhtar against Ranveer Singh concerning his alleged withdrawl from the film during the scheduled press conference. In addition, it has also stated that it would communicate its stand after examining the complaint and related circumstances.

All about the controversy of Don 3

The dispute stems from a clash between the actor and the makers following creative and financial disagreements. The ongoing issues have several key developments. Reportedly, Farhan Akhtar's production house (Excel Entertainment) reportedly halted the film's production and was seeking a significant Rs 40 crore in compensation for damages and extensive pre-production work that had already been completed.

Ranveer Singh contended that the makers had already started exploring alternative casting options, such as replacing him with Hrithik Roshan. Following bodies like the Producers Guild of India, a settlement began taking shape where Ranveer reportedly agreed to return his signing amount and resolve the financial differences.