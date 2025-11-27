/Farhan Akhtar gives big UPDATE in Don 3, reveals when Ranveer Singh film will go on floor

Farhan Akhtar will return to the director's chair with the much-anticipated Don 3. Eleven years after he delivered the superhit second instalment of the gangster drama led by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the actor-filmmaker has shared a big update on his next movie.

Days after Akhtar revealed how the delay of Jee Le Zaraa had mentally disturbed him and made him question himself, the 120 Bahadur actor has now shared an update on his next directorial venture, which will have Ranveer Singh playing the new Don.

Don 3: When will the movie go on the floors?

Farhan Akhtar has shared a big update on his forthcoming movie, revealing that it will go on the floors next year.

Speaking with Filmfare, Farhan said, “We start filming next year. That’s probably the biggest update that I can give you.”

Earlier, the actor had revealed that the shooting of the third part would start by the end of 2025. Speculatively, due to the release of Dhurandhar, Ranveer's schedule might be busy, which could be why the shoot hasn't begun. However, there is no confirmation on this.

The update on the third instalment of the much-loved franchise comes at a time when rumours about Don 3 being shelved were surfacing due to the lack of updates. The movie was announced in August 2023 and has remained one of the most-awaited projects ever since.

As for Jee Le Zaraa, the movie has not been shelved; it is on hold. Speaking about the project repeatedly, Akhtar has assured fans that the film will be made.

During his recent interview with the YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish, Farhan spoke about his mental-health journey and how the delay made him question his capabilities.

“So my film Toofan was released in 2021, and right after that, I was set to direct a film called Jee Le Zara. It just kept getting delayed, and for those two years, I kept saying no to all other opportunities that came my way. I did that because when you have to direct, you can only focus on that. If an acting role came, I told them, ‘No, I am soon going to be directing’,” Farhan said.



Announced in 2021 with the dream cast of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, whether the same cast will return remains doubtful.