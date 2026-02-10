/Don 3 in jeopardy? Ranveer Singh’s exit leads to Rs 40 crore compensation demand

Ranveer Singh’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 hasn’t been smooth, it seems. Akhtar’s production house, Excel Entertainment, has reportedly sought hefty compensation from the Dhurandhar star post his exit from its production.

What's the controversy about?

According to sources, the filmmaker has demanded Rs 40 crore in damages. The movie, which was expected to go on floors from January 2026, is reportedly now in advanced stages of pre-production.

Excel Entertainment is said to have incurred substantial expenses on script development, scheduling, location planning, and other preparatory work. The production house has allegedly cited these sunk costs and delays as the primary reason for seeking compensation.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has alleged that he walked out of the film because he was not happy with the script. Singh had reportedly asked for changes in the script earlier.

Excel states that the pre-production work only began after Ranveer gave his approval to the script.

So far, neither party has made any official statement on the matter but the development has led to widespread discussion in the film industry and on social media. A report in Variety India stated that a two-hour meeting last week ended in a stalemate between the actor and the production house. Now, the Producers Guild of India has stepped in to mediate.

Ranveer Singh walked out of Don 3 in December 2025, weeks after his film Dhurandhar hit theatres all across and became a blockbuster.

About the Don franchise

Ranveer Singh was announced as the new face of the Don franchise back in 2023. He was set to step into the role that was earlier made iconic by Shah Rukh Khan in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), both of which also starred Priyanka Chopra.

Don, made in 2006, was a remake of the 1978 classic, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and was written by Farhan Akhtar’s father, Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. The original film too was a hit at the box office. The movie and the subsequent SRK starrers have made Don franchise one of the most recognisable action thriller series in Bollywood.

Don 3 has undergone several changes since its announcement in 2023. Earlier, Kiara Advani was supposed to play the female lead, but she walked out of the film in 2024 after becoming pregnant. Later, it was reported that Kriti Sanon has come onboard for the film. However, no official announcement was made about Kriti’s casting.