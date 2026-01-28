/India's lone warrior at BAFTA 2026: Farhan Akhtar reacts as Boong scores historic nomination

Manipuri film Boong became the only Indian film to earn a nomination at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) 2026 on Tuesday. The BAFTA nominations were announced on January 27, and Boong fetched a nod in the Best Children and Family film category. The film has been backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Farhan Akhtar expresses gratitude over Boong's BAFTA nod

As Boong earned a nomination at the BAFTAs 2026, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram profile to share a poster of the film and wrote, 'Boong is extremely honoured and grateful to be nominated in the BAFTA Children’s & Family category'.

Apart from Boong, the Best Children and Family Film category also has other prominent films as nominees, including Arco, Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2.

About Boong

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong is a coming-of-age drama. The film narrates the story of a young boy named Boong who lives in the hills of Manipur. He plans to give a surprise gift to his mother and goes out in search of bringing his estranged father back. In his quest of looking for his father, he encounters many surprises that change his life. Gugun Kipgen plays the main character, 'Brojendro aka Boong'. Other actors in important roles include Bala Hijam, Angam Sanatombam, Vikram Kochhar, Nemetiya Ngangbam, Jenny Khurai, Hamom Sadananda, Thoudam Brajabidhu, and Modhubala Thoudam.

Boong had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Additionally, the film was featured as a spotlight film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2025.

About BAFTA 2026