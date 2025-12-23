/Has Ranveer Singh walked out of Don 3? Here’s what we know

Ever since Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3, the film has been marred with delays. From script changes, to production delays to a change in lead actress, the film has seen multiple changes even though it was launched amid great buzz. The latest is that the film’s leading man, Ranveer Singh, has decided to step away from the film. The actor, who is currently riding high on the commercial success of his recent film Dhurandhar, has reportedly decided to exit the film, which is backed by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Ranveer Singh exits Don 3

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranveer wants to explore a different genre and avoid being part of another gangster film. A source close to the actor told the website, “With Dhurandhar's massive success, Ranveer is very clear about the kind of films he wants to do next. He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and at the same time, he doesn't want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space. That's one of the reasons he has asked Jai Mehta to pre poned the shoot of Pralay. Ranveer is keen on fast-tracking the project and bringing it onthe floors sooner than planned."

The upcoming film, tentatively titled Pralay, is supported by Applause Entertainment and will feature a zombie theme. The story centres on a man's efforts to save his family in extremely challenging circumstances.

Ranveer is now shifting his approach in the way he is choosing roles, with an emphasis on diversity and collaboration with acclaimed directors.

Exit from Don 3 due to Dhurandhar's success?

The actor is now keen to explore another genre after starring in a gangster/spy thriller like Dhurandhar.

The same source explained, "Now that he has prioritised other projects over Don 3, Singh is now personally involved in aligning dates and schedules for Jai Mehta's film to ensure the film moves quickly," highlighting Singh's hands-on involvement in managing the production timeline of Pralay.

Ranveer’s decision to adjust his upcoming projects appears to be a direct response to both the film's success and his desire to explore different types of cinema.

The source stated that Ranveer was scheduled to start filming for Don 3 soon after Dhurandhar but now, with multiple changes, the film has been pushed again.

There has been no official confirmation on Ranveer’s exit from Don 3 yet. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar has reportedly begun preparing for the film and has finalised Kriti Sanon as the female lead. The film was earlier supposed to star Kiara Advani, who backed out due to her pregnancy at that time.

The project is expected to be made on a large scale, with plans for filming across multiple locations in Europe.