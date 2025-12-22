Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released in cinemas on December 5 and since then has been shattering box office records. With rave reviews from audiences and critics, the action-thriller's plot and performance have become the hot topic of the discussion. Apart from the plot and acting skills of the cast, the soundtrack of the film has become an instant hit. Amid this, one interesting detail has emerged: that is, a certain actress was the original choice for the song Shararat. Let's delve in to know more.

Who was the actress chosen for the Shararat track?

In an interview with Filmygyan, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has revealed an interesting detail in which his choice for the song was Tamannaah Bhatia. He quoted, "In my head, she was (the one). I had suggested her, but Aditya was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song, something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story."

Vijay Ganguly further stated, "He (Aditya) didn't want the attention to be about this one person. If it were Tamannaah, it would've been about her and not the story." He also added, "Jo ho raha tha film mein, there was a lot going on, and if you go away from the story, then the song is just a cut-to song."

However, with all this chatter, now the choreographer has cleared the air and taken to social media to share a lengthy note: "I genuinely enjoy conversations around cinema and the many layers that go into making a film. That said, I've often refrained from putting myself out there because, at times, words get selectively lifted, misquoted, or sensationalised to serve headlines rather than the craft."

He further wrote, "It's unfortunate that instead of the conversation staying on the song and the creative intent behind Shararat, the focus has shifted to comparisons between two wonderful artists, with strong and reductive terms like rejections being used- something that was never the spirit of what was shared. Cinema is collaborative. It thrives on respect, nuance and context. I hope we can keep the spotlight where it belongs- on the work and the many people who pour their heart into it."

All about Dhurandhar: Review, plot and more

As per WION's Pragati Awasthi, "Dhurandhar comes with a digestible story and compelling performances, despite the complex theme. The music of the movie adds more thrill. This, as per the makers, is the first part, and a sequel is expected. The first part has established the characters and story well, and the second part, set to release in March, will dive deep into the story of Hamza, his real identity and whether he'll be able to take revenge for the innocent deaths in terrorist attacks. Dhurandhar is currently playing at theatres, and it's truly a film made for big screens and should be celebrated there only."

For the unversed, Dhurandhar is inspired by true events. The movie begins in 1999 with the Kandahar hijack incident, when an Indian flight's passengers were held hostage for seven days, and the country was forced to release three terrorists, including Masood Azhar.