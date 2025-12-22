/BTS leader RM shares his thoughts on agency HYBE, new album and more

South Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, will soon be making their comeback in 2026, and fans across the world are already eagerly waiting for it. Much to the excitement of the fans, BTS gave a treat by appearing for a livestream via a fan platform. All seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—appeared together and shared updates about their upcoming album.

While what caught the attention of everyone was when the leader of the group, RM, shared his thoughts on the agency, HYBE, they currently are in. Let's delve in to know more.

What did the members say during the recent livestream?

Reportedly, according to the livestream, Jimin said, "We're practising together and spending time as a group." While RM shared an important part of his life, "I got my driver's license. I'm not planning to buy a car, but I wanted to overcome a kind of trauma."

When talking about the comeback, RM said, "Let's make 2026 the year of BTS." To which Jin said, "The company does work hard for us." RM then spoke about the company, stating, "I'm not sure. I wish they would take a little better care of us and be more nurturing. I really wish our company showed us more affection. He added, “Our last concert was in October 2022, so the performance hiatus has exceeded three years. The desire to perform is, of course, sincere,” but also said, “As time has passed, many things have changed, and as such, preparation is necessary. Personally, the burden is significant, and it's true that the situation where only preparation continues is frustrating.”

Reportedly, in context to this, RM had previously hinted at the discomfort with the agency and said during earlier livestreams, "I want to come back quickly. I'm going crazy. I wish HYBE would announce something soon."

Previously, as per reports, RM had earlier said about the disbandment or hiatus, "The reason we keep going as a team is because there is love among us and love and respect for our fans. There was a reason we decided not to promote in the second half of the year, but I can't talk about it."

BTS' comeback in 2026

Ever since their military discharge ended, fans have been eagerly looking forward to their next step and what surprise they have in store for fans. Such is their stronghold on the world that last year, as per a report in the Seoul Newspaper, the Vice Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism drew major backlash for referring to the popular K-pop group currently serving in the military. The complex is slated to become a K-Contents landmark by 2035.