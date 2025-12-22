/Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya opens up about Rs 50 crore defamation lawsuit: What's the controversy



Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu has been making headlines recently due to a conflict with his former wife Rita Bhattacharya, 63. They have been divorced for more than two decades, and the singer has reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against her in the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 50 crore in damages.

Why did Kumar Sanu file the defamation lawsuit?

Reportedly, as per the petition filed by Kumar Sanu’s legal team, led by advocate Sana Raees Khan, the singer alleges that Bhattacharya made defamatory remarks about him in recent interviews, which were circulated widely on entertainment platforms, and have harmed his reputation and violated the terms of their divorce agreement.

It further claims that her statements breach a clause in their 2001 divorce settlement, which states that both parties are prohibited from making public allegations against each other.

The suit also demands immediate removal of the interviews from the platforms and seeks compensation of around Rs 50 crore.

Rita Bhattacharya on the lawsuit

Breaking her silence about the legal notice, Bhattacharya told ETimes, "The paper he has sent me, he is asking for 50 crores. I don’t know how Sanu is dreaming that I have so much money. It is really sad. I’m shocked. He is filing a case against the mother of his three grown-up sons."

She also alleged that Kumar Sanu has blocked her and their children from communicating with him. "I tried to call Sanu, but he never took our calls. Even my children were blocked. I contacted his secretary and requested him to please stop this," she said. “The first time he took me to court, I was pregnant with Jaan. Now again, at this age, I have to fight in court. My children are not kids-they are grown-up men. I don’t think it is their crime that they are answering people.”

Bhattacharya further revealed that she is going to appeal to her ex-husband. "I will see him in court. But with folded hands, I request Sanu, please be a good human being and be the father of my three children. If you can’t love us, at least don’t disturb us and don’t harass us anymore," she said.

How did the controversy begin?

The matter reportedly escalated when actor Kunickaa Sadanand made remarks publicly about her past relationship with a married man. Soon after that, social media reactions to the comments by Bhattacharya and her son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, gained a lot of attention on the internet, leading to defamation cases.