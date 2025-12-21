Celebrity safety in the public space has become one of the major concerns now. Days after Nidhhi Agerwal's incident, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mobbed by the crowd in Hyderabad. Several videos have gone viral in which the actress can be seen getting mobbed while stopping by for a professional commitment. This has sparked a fresh debate online about the lack of crowd control.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mobbing situation in Hyderabad sparks online debate

The incident took place today, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu was reportedly attending a store for an

inauguration in Hyderabad. She can be seen struggling to move when a crowd starts pushing and gets closer. The security personnel could be seen coming to rescue and hold her, escorting her to the car. A clip was circulated on Reddit, and many condemned the situation in the comment section.

One user wrote, "That poor lady, you can see the fear in her body language." Another user wrote, "Why is their management never prepared for these things when they know how common it is?" “It is disgusting how they are grabbing at her saree like that. This cannot be tolerated,” wrote the third user.

All about Nidhhi Agerwal's mobbing incident

A few days back, Niddhi Agerwal was mobbed as she was leaving after the song launch of Sahana Sahana from the upcoming film The Raja Saab at a mall in Hyderabad. The actress was pushed and shoved by a massive crowd at Lulu Mall who tried to take selfies with the actress and touch her even as she tried to make her way to her car.