/Netflix-Warner Bros merger: James Bond star Pierce Brosnan shares his thought of future of cinema

One of the biggest moves in the entertainment industry by streaming giant Netflix, over exclusive talks in acquiring the film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery, has astonished everyone. The joint announcement by both companies has now become one of the hot topics on social media. Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan, best known for his role in James Bond, shared his thoughts on the recent merger deal of Netflix and Warner Bros.

What did Pierce Brosnan say about the deal of Netflix and Warner Bros?

Speaking to The Times UK, Pierce Brosnan said, To have one dominant force that colours what we see, how we see it, and where we see it is a change that doesn't feel culturally right."

He further said, “I love cinema, and I've seen cinemas evaporate from the landscapes where I live in California and here in London. Netflix has given me employment, but you have to be diligent and ask yourself. How do you now traverse these waters without getting mangled and embittered by them?”.

Latest happening in deal of Netflix and Warner Bros

After the announcement of the Netflix and Warner Bros deal, Paramount had made a hostile bid worth $108.4 billion to acquire Warner Bros Discovery, but the studio rejected the deal. The board of Warner Bros Discovery rejected the $30 per share hostile bid for the company, telling its shareholders that it remains “inferior” to the Netflix deal.

“Following a careful evaluation of Paramount’s recently launched tender oﬀer, the Board concluded that the oﬀer’s value is inadequate, with significant risks and costs imposed on our shareholders,” said Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., chair of the Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors, in a statement. “This oﬀer once again fails to address key concerns that we have consistently communicated to Paramount throughout our extensive engagement and review of their six previous proposals.''

On Dec 5, Netflix announced that it is buying Warner Bros in a historic deal valued at $82.7 billion, merging one of the biggest studios that has produced films such as the Harry Potter franchise and shows like Friends with the streaming giant. Two days later, on Dec 7, Paramount offered a hostile bid worth $108.4 billion to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.