/Happy Birthday Govinda- Hero No 1, Raja Babu, Partner: 10 iconic films of the actor on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 and more

Happy Birthday, Govinda! The actor has gained acclaim for his unique talent and comedy. Over the decades, he has built a cult following and reputation as one of the finest yet humorous actors in Bollywood. Here are ten iconic films of Govinda you can watch on OTT.
Govinda is one of the charming Bollywood actors known for his excellent comedic timing and extravagant performances in numerous movies. He turned 62 on December 21. Throughout the years, the actor has not only showcased his comedic talent but also created unforgettable on-screen pairings with numerous talented actresses and won the audience's respect and admiration. Let's recall his 10 iconic movies, which one shouldn't miss watching on his birthday.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A romantic comedy centres on a wealthy young man named Rajesh, aka Raju, played by Govinda, who falls in love with a girl named Meena, played by Karishma Kapoor, a girl from a traditional family. The synopsis of the movie continues with Raju's decision to set out to change his life for the sake of love and become a domestic servant in her house, doing mopping, cleaning, cooking, dancing, and more.
Where to watch: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5
Govinda and Sanjay Dutt as Sonu and Monu in the action comedy are two mischievous brothers who find joy in playing a prank game on their father. Later, their father sends them to Goa in order to find a job for themselves. But, both end up falling in love and start planning and plotting to impress the girl's father.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the highly acclaimed movie, Govinda played the role of an orphan named Raja, who was adopted by a rich village couple. He falls in love with a city girl, but she rejects him after knowing that he is not her type, as he portrays a false personality. It is said to be one of the most loved movies of the actor.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Govinda played Sher Singh, who has two wives, Nisha and Sweety. He struggles with when and how much time to give to each of his wives. However, when the two women cross paths, the story leads to a hilarious situation, while his troubles increase to a huge extent.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Govinda depicted the role of Raj, who wooed Kiran, played by Raveena Tandon, and fell in love with her. Kiran decides to transform Raj's personality into a gangster to impress her own gangster father. The story revolves around how they both manage to get her father impressed by Raj.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It centres on three middle-class couples, in which one of them is Govinda and Juhi, who played the roles of Bhimsha and Jhoomri, respectively. The synopsis highlights the struggle of wives with their husbands' low incomes and extravagant spending, leading to a crisis. Eventually, all the wives decide to find jobs to support their families, which brings a drastic turn, and the conflict with their husbands begins.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie is a fun comedy, following the two characters named Raja, played by Govinda, who marries Payal, played by Raveena Tandon, a multimillionaire's daughter. The story shows that Raja decides to marry Payal to get himself a stress-free life. But he ditches her after finding out that she is the daughter of the multimillionaire's gardener.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Govinda played Bhaskar along with Salman Khan, who plays the role of Prem in the movie. It centres on the character of Prem, a love guru who shares tips and tricks on dating women with his clients. He helps Govinda to impress his boss, Priya, played by Katrina Kaif.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It features Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda as two police officers named Arjun and Pyare, who work in the same department at the station. The story turns when a shocking twist reveals that their doppelgangers are committing crimes in the whole state.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie stars Govinda along with Chunkey Pandey as two mischievous brothers, Munnu, played by Govinda, and Bunnu, portrayed by Chunkey Pandey. The story continues with the tragedy where both characters accidentally get into a conspiracy involving a corrupt official trying to replace the Chief Minister with a look-alike.