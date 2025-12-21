/World Saree Day 2025: Rekha to Kareena Kapoor, 5 Bollywood divas who showcase elegance and power in sarees

December 21 is celebrated as World Saree Day every year. On this special occasion, let's take a look at some iconic saree styles that are perfect for every trend.
Saree is a timeless garment in India that not only represents culture but also showcases elegance. Even in Bollywood, sarees hold a special place. Whether it's a special or a regular day, actresses embrace sarees in all kinds of occasions and remind people why it is more than a festive attire. On this World Saree Day 2025, let's take a look at five Indian cinema divas who are proof that the saree is an expression of elegance, confidence, and style.
On several occasions, Kangana Ranaut is seen in a saree. Whether it's a political event or her airport look, the actress has proved that a saree is perfect for every occasion. In the regal blue attire, she channels royalty. The beauty of her blue saree is doubled with gold detailing and perfectly matches an embellished blouse, giving a royal look. Ranaut has adorned it with sleek hair and statement earrings.
Her look is ideal to bring drama and elegance together in one attire. Koppikar's black saree is adorned with golden embroidery along the borders, and the geometric patterns and sequined texture amp up the look. The actress combined it with an emerald choker and proved that black can become traditional wear, too.
When it comes to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she has always killed her saree look. Here she opted for a soft glamour, and her champagne-gold organza saree features delicate lace detailing. As it has minimal embellishments, she has styled the saree with subtle jewellery. Her look gives an impactful vibe with minimalism.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is proof that a red saree is timeless. She embraces classic bridal grandeur as her saree features heavy with traditional embroidery. The fabric is luxurious, and the actress has paired it with a jewelled necklace, representing the opulence of Indian wedding couture.
Nothing beats the look of Rekha in Kanjeevaram. The veteran actress leaves a fan in awe with her gorgeous gold Kanjeevaram saree that is accented with a rich maroon border. She has adorned her look with traditional jewellery, and of course, a beautiful, heavy, full sleeve blouse.