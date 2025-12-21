/George Clooney mourns his sister, Adelia Zeidler's death; calls her a 'hero'

George Clooney's older sister, Adelia “Ada” Zeidler, passed away at 65 on December 19, 2025. As per reports, she was battling cancer. The Oscar-winning actor is mourning the loss of his "hero" and praised her for the strength and resilience that she showcased.

George Clooney confirms the news

Clooney confirmed the news through People magazine in a statement. "My sister, Ada, was my hero. She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly." As per her obituary, Zeidler took her last breath surrounded by her family and friends at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Who was Adelia Zeidler?

Adelia Zeidler was born on May 2, 1960, in Los Angeles and was named after her great-grandmother. She was the daughter of journalist and television host Nick Clooney and writer Nina Bruce Warren, and was over a year older than George Clooney. She preferred to stay away from the spotlight despite being the sister of the renowned actor.

Adelia Zeidler's family

Zeidler married retired Army Captain Norman Zeidler on March 14, 1987, in a community ceremony in Augusta, Kentucky. It was a family affair, and also featured George Clooney reading scripture and their aunt, singer Rosemary Clooney, performing a romantic song. Norman Zeidler died in October 2004 due to a heart attack.