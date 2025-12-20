/K-pop boy band Vixx eyeing for a comeback in 2026? Here's the truth

Popular South Korean boy band Vixx, who at once made everyone go gaga with their songs and charm after their debut in 2012, might be making a comeback next year. Reportedly, members post about getting discharged and might be back to working on their songs. Let's delve in to know more details.

Will Vixx make a comeback as a group in 2026?

According to a report by The Korea Herald, the bandmates will begin their preparation for all member activities. Their last official group endeavour was a fan meeting held in May last year. Reportedly, Ken hinted at the reunion in an interview in October, saying that it might be possible when Hyuk was discharged.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Currently, Hyuk, who is the youngest of the four, will be discharged next month. He is currently serving his mandatory military duty as a social service agent.

All about Vixx

Vixx is a South Korean boy band formed by Jellyfish Entertainment through the 2012 reality show MyDOL. The group is currently composed of four members: N, Leo, Ken and Hyuk—former vocalist Hongbin and rapper Ravi left the group in August 2020 and April 2023, respectively. VIXX LR is the first official sub-unit of VIXX formed under Jellyfish Entertainment. Established in August 2015, the sub-unit comprises vocalist Leo and rapper Ravi. The duo debuted with their first mini album, Beautiful Liar, on August 17, 2015. VIXX LR released their second mini album, Whisper, on August 28, 2017.

They are predominantly known as a "concept or performance group" whose music, lyrics, choreography, and overall stage performances are crafted together to tell a story or concept.