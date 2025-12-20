/Singer Wang Leehom's concert in China goes viral after a group of robots perform as background dancers | Watch

American-born singer-songwriter Wang Leehom is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. The musician has become the talk of the town after several clips from his concert consisting of robots as his background dancers went viral on social media. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Viral clips of robots as background dancers at Wang Leehom's concert

In the clip, it has showcased an army of robots dressed in baggy pants and sparkling shirts. It is also seen how they pull off dance moves so effortlessly. The most intriguing part is when they blend in perfectly with the human performers on stage.

Reportedly, the performance took place at Chengdu Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium during a stop on Wang's Best Place Tour. As soon as the opening notes of Open Fire began, the robots emerged alongside human dancers and were in sync with it totally.

An X user shared a clip where the Unitree G1 robots are seen performing. Soon netizens took to the comment section, amazed at such technology growing with each day, and expressed their views. One user wrote, "Effective use of robots. Wow." Another user wrote, "Waiting for the robots to take charge of traffic management in India." “A lot cheaper than hiring real dancers,” wrote the third user. Musk reacted to a post on X that read, “Robots in China are doing it all now, even dancing on stage like pros. Here Unitree robots are doing Webster flips and are performing at Chinese-American singer Wang Leehom’s concert in Chengdu.” Re-sharing the tweet, the world’s richest man simply wrote, “Impressive.”

A statement issued on the singer’s website read, “Wang Leehom created a truly unforgettable moment at his Chengdu concert, part of the ongoing Best Place Tour, by dancing live with robotic dancers on stage. The performance marked a rare example of a robotic dancer in concert, blending advanced technology with powerful live music.”

Who is Wang Leehom?

Born to a Taiwanese American family, Wang Leehom made his debut in 1995 and since then has released 25 albums. He is an American singer, songwriter, actor, producer and film director. His music is known for fusing hip-hop and R&B with traditional Chinese music.

Wang holds honorary doctoral degrees from both Williams College and Berklee College of Music. Apart from his music career, he has also been part of several films, including Ang Lee's Lust, Caution, Jackie Chan's Little Big Soldier and Michael Mann's Blackhat. He won Best Actor at the 2018 Macau Film Festival. Asia Society presented the 2019 Game Changer Award to Wang Leehom at the U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit.