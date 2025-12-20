/Yearender 2025: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Chhaava, Dhurandhar- Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films

From Rishab Shetty's thriller Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 to Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava, and the recent action adventure Dhurandhar, here's the list the 10 highest-grossing Indian films of the year 2025.
2025 is coming to its end! With just a few days left, seize the opportunity to rewatch the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies that have captivated the attention of audiences. From Rishab Shetty's critically acclaimed Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 to the remarkable blockbuster, Chhaava, these films definitely left a mark on Indian cinema with their thrilling storytelling and engaging content. Check the list of the highest-grossing movie below.
Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the movie is an action thriller set in the pre-colonial period of Karnataka, during the Kadamba dynasty era. It follows Berme, played by Shetty, who is destined to safeguard the legacy of the Kantara forest. This leads to a tragic conflict between Berme's community and the neighbouring Bangra kingdom, who trick him while gaining control over the sacred forest land and its divine power. According to Sacnilk, the movie is the highest-grossing movie of the year, earning Rs 852.26 crores globally.
A historical drama that tells the epic story of Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal, son of Shivaji. To protect the Hindavi Swaraj, Sambhaji gets into a fight against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, played by Akshaye Khanna. According to Sacnilk, the movie is second highest grossing ovie of the year, earning Rs 807.91 crores globally.
Aditya Dhar's cinematic spectacle is performing outstandingly at the theatres, and within two weeks of its release, the movie has also secured a top-three spot in the list with a sum of Rs 710.5 crores, according to Sacnilk. The movie is doing great at the box office, and it's possible it might take the top spot soon.
A 3.5-hour-long movie revolves around an Indian agent named Hamza (Ranveer Singh) who goes undercover in Pakistan to understand and end the terror networks.
Mohit Suri's directorial stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as Krish Kapoor, a musician, and Vaani Batra, a writer. While working on a project, both fall in love with each other. But their relationship turned upside down when Vaani was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, forgetting everything, including her lover, Krish. The movie takes the fourth spot in the list, earning Rs 570.33 crores, according to Sacnilk.
In a Tamil action thriller, Rajinikanth plays Devaraja, who is a former gold smuggler. He decides to take revenge for his murdered friend, named Rajashekhar. He again embarks into the criminal underworld and uncovers a massive gold smuggling trade. The movie earned Rs 510 crores at the box office, according to Sacnilk.
The combat thriller revolves around Major Kabir Dhaliwal, played by Hrithik Roshan, a secret agent who is struggling with a tough situation as he is accused of betraying his own nation while joining a terrorist group. Therefore, RAW agent Vikram, played by NT Rama Rao Jr., takes charge to find him out. Although the movie performed below expectations, yet it managed to earn Rs 364.35 crores, according to Sacnilk.
An animated action drama directed by Ashwin Kumar portrays Hiranyakashyap, a demon, who challenges Vishnu, proclaiming himself a god. However, his son Prahlad remains devoted to Vishnu, who appears as Narsimha to defeat the demon. The movie performed surprisingly well, earning Rs 326.83 crores, according to Sacnilk.
An epic fantasy thriller revolves around Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan), a mysterious woman who shifts her life to Bengaluru to seek a quiet life but is dragged into powerful supernatural hurdles. Meanwhile, to protect the world, she must embrace her powers and get herself ready for something bigger. The movie earned well at the theatres, earning Rs 303.86 crores, according to Sacnilk.
A Telugu action crime film centres on Ojas Gambheera (Pawan Kalyan), a samurai-trained gangster who disappeared from Mumbai's underworld. Years later, he returned and was drawn back to the same place in conflict with his rival, Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi), to reclaim his lost power. The thriller earned 295.22 crores globally, according to Sacnilk.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, it stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and more. The film follows the sudden death of a billionaire, Ranjeet Dobriyal, during a party on an opulent cruise ship. In a sense of greed, a group of fraudsters pretends to be his son and to take over the estate. The movie earned Rs 288.67 crores globally, according to Sacnilk.