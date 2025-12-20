/Yearender 2025: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Chhaava, Dhurandhar- Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films

Aditya Dhar's cinematic spectacle is performing outstandingly at the theatres, and within two weeks of its release, the movie has also secured a top-three spot in the list with a sum of Rs 710.5 crores, according to Sacnilk. The movie is doing great at the box office, and it's possible it might take the top spot soon.

A 3.5-hour-long movie revolves around an Indian agent named Hamza (Ranveer Singh) who goes undercover in Pakistan to understand and end the terror networks.