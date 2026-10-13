/Navratri fashion 2026: Ananya Panday, Keerthy Suresh and more actresses bring glamour in red

As Navratri unites people in joy, the colour red stands out as a hue that embodies the essence of the festival. Linked with Goddess Durga, red represents strength, bravery, passion, and the potential for fresh starts. Whether it’s dancing to Garba tunes in a chic red ensemble or enhancing your look with vibrant makeup, red seamlessly blends tradition with contemporary style. If you are curating festive outfits for this Navratri and Durga Puja, here’s how actresses are motivating festive fashion with their unique takes on red this Navratri.

