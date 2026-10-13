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Navratri fashion 2026: Ananya Panday, Keerthy Suresh and more actresses bring glamour in red

Nikita Toppo
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 17:39 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 17:39 IST

Red is a festive favourite during Navratri. From Ananya Panday to Keerthy Suresh, these stars are giving the traditional colour a stylish makeover.

Navratri fashion 2026
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Navratri fashion 2026

As Navratri unites people in joy, the colour red stands out as a hue that embodies the essence of the festival. Linked with Goddess Durga, red represents strength, bravery, passion, and the potential for fresh starts. Whether it’s dancing to Garba tunes in a chic red ensemble or enhancing your look with vibrant makeup, red seamlessly blends tradition with contemporary style. If you are curating festive outfits for this Navratri and Durga Puja, here’s how actresses are motivating festive fashion with their unique takes on red this Navratri.

Ananya Pandey
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday's red outfit makes her look confident and effortlessly poised. Reflecting Goddess Durga's fierce spirit and unstoppable energy, the bold hue enhances her striking presence, making the look an inspiration for those looking to embrace red this festive season.

Sreeleela
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Sreeleela

Sreeleela

Red is a festive classic and Sreeleela’s take on the color is all about understated glamor. Her deep red saree is adorned with silver geometric designs that provide texture and gleam to the rich base. Traditional jewellery and softly styled waves complete the look.

Keerthi Suresh
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Keerthi Suresh

Navratri is the perfect occasion to celebrate festive fashion and Keerthy Suresh’s wardrobe is full of inspiration. The actor looks stunning in a bright red saree with a gold zari border and a contrasting deep green raw silk blouse. An ornate gold choker completes the graceful traditional Indian look.

Sara Arjun
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Sara Arjun

Sara Arjun lights up the festive season in a fiery red outfit that brings out her bright, magnetic confidence. Perfectly suited for Navratri, the vibrant shade reflects Goddess Durga's fearless energy and joyful spirit. Delicate traditional ornaments strike a balance between simplicity and elegance.

Adah Sharma
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma's Navratri look strikes the perfect balance between quirky and effortlessly elegant. Her rich maroon embroidered suit brings festive charm, while tinted sunglasses add an unexpected, playful twist. Traditional jewellery and flowing hair complete the look, proving that an over-the-top outfit isn't always necessary to make a statement.

Khushi Kapoor
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor turns heads in a crimson ensemble that highlights her commanding presence and sharp sense of style. Red complements her look effortlessly, capturing the power and spiritual warmth associated with the festival. Paired with regal accessories and an air of self-assurance, her styling blends traditional roots with contemporary confidence.

Ruhaanika Dhawan
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Ruhaanika Dhawan embraces the spirit of Navratri in a stunning red saree adorned with golden detailing. Symbolising strength and passion, red takes centre stage in her festive look. Paired with traditional gold jewellery and soft makeup, her outfit beautifully blends Navratri traditions with timeless elegance.

Suhana Khan
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan in red for the festive season combines poise and high-fashion charm. Paired with statement jewellery, her look demonstrates how bold colours can make a confident style statement.

Jayana Sanskruti
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Jayana Sanskruti

Sanskruti Jayana embraces the festive mood of Navratri in a stunning red outfit. Representing courage, devotion and the sacred grace of Goddess Durga, the rich red shade adds to her confident and powerful style.

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