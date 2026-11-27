A PS5 costs Rs 69,990 in India but about Rs 57,800 in Japan, a gap of over Rs 12,000. Here is how prices compare, the cheap Japan-only model and what to check before buying abroad.
Sony's PS5 now costs Rs 69,990 in India, but the same console sells for 97,980 yen in Japan, about Rs 57,800 at current exchange rates. That is a gap of more than Rs 12,000, making Japan one of the cheaper places to buy one.
The PS5 Slim disc model jumped to Rs 69,990 after Sony's July 2026 price rise, up from Rs 54,990 earlier. The Digital Edition, which has no disc drive, now costs about Rs 64,990, and stock has been patchy on major shopping sites.
In Japan, Sony's official price is 97,980 yen for the standard PS5 and 89,980 yen for the Digital Edition, or roughly Rs 53,100. That makes the Digital Edition nearly Rs 12,000 cheaper than in India.
Sony also sells a Japan-only Midnight Black PS5 Digital Edition for 55,000 yen, about Rs 32,500. But it only works with the console set to Japanese, and a matching disc drive costs another 11,980 yen, so it is not a practical buy for most Indians.
Savings can shrink once extras are added. Sony warranties usually apply only in the country of purchase, and bringing a console home may attract customs duty. The PS5 Pro costs 137,980 yen in Japan, about Rs 81,400, and has no official India price yet.