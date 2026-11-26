CPU, GPU and NPU chips now sit side by side in new laptops and phones, yet each one does a very different job. From everyday apps to gaming and on-device AI, the way these three processors share the work decides how fast your device feels.
Most new laptops and smartphones now carry three processors on one chip: the CPU, the GPU and the NPU. Each is built for a different kind of work, and together they decide how fast your device feels, how long the battery lasts and how well it runs AI tools.
The CPU is the device's general manager. It runs the operating system, apps and everyday tasks using a small number of powerful cores that work through instructions quickly, one step after another. Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme, for example, has 18 CPU cores running at up to 5.0 GHz.
The GPU was first designed to draw graphics, so it uses thousands of smaller cores that handle many calculations at the same time. That parallel design makes it ideal for gaming and video editing, and for training large AI models. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 has 21,760 of these cores.
The NPU is a newer chip built only for AI tasks such as live translation, background blur on video calls and image editing. It runs these jobs using far less power than a CPU or GPU. Microsoft requires an NPU rated at 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS) or more for a Copilot+ PC, and Qualcomm's latest laptop chips offer 80 TOPS.
The largest AI systems still run on GPUs in giant data centres. Nvidia earned $107.6 billion from its data centre business in the quarter to October 2026, up 110 per cent from a year earlier. As more everyday AI moves onto phones and laptops, the NPU is becoming a third essential chip alongside the CPU and GPU.