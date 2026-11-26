The US Bill of Rights is considered to be an influential milestone in modern rights protections; it inspired the Fundamental Rights of the Indian Constitution. The Bill of Rights also draws heavily from the Magna Carta of 1235 and John Locke's philosophy in the Two Treatises of Government. India also drew on American ideas of judicial review, an independent judiciary, impeachment of the President, removal of Supreme Court and High Court judges, and the Vice-President's post.