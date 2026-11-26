The Constitution of India is a rigorously drafted document after three years of work. It is inspired by several countries and the Government of India Act, 1935.
The US Bill of Rights is considered to be an influential milestone in modern rights protections; it inspired the Fundamental Rights of the Indian Constitution. The Bill of Rights also draws heavily from the Magna Carta of 1235 and John Locke's philosophy in the Two Treatises of Government. India also drew on American ideas of judicial review, an independent judiciary, impeachment of the President, removal of Supreme Court and High Court judges, and the Vice-President's post.
Britain's influence is most visible in India's parliamentary system. The President is the constitutional head, while real executive power rests with the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, who are collectively responsible to the Lok Sabha. India also drew on British practice for the rule of law, single citizenship, legislative procedure and writs such as habeas corpus and mandamus. Unlike the UK Parliament, however, India's Parliament is limited by a written constitution.
The ideals of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity of France and the French Revolution feature in the preamble of the Indian Constitution. The idea of characterising India as a Republic is also inspired by France.
The Concurrent List, which allows both the Union and the states to make laws on certain subjects, was inspired by Australia. When such laws conflict, Union law generally prevails in India, subject to constitutional exceptions. Australia also influenced the provisions on freedom of trade and commerce and joint sittings of Parliament to resolve certain legislative deadlocks.
India borrowed the idea of Directive Principles of State Policy from the Irish Constitution, which had itself drawn on Spain's example. These principles guide the government in promoting social and economic welfare. Although courts cannot enforce them, they are fundamental to governance. Ireland also influenced the method of presidential election and the nomination of Rajya Sabha members with special knowledge or experience.
Canada offered a model of federalism with a strong central government, which suited India's concern for national unity. In India, residuary powers, over subjects not listed elsewhere, belong to the Union. The appointment of state Governors by the Centre and the Supreme Court's advisory jurisdiction also follow the Canadian example.
Germany's Weimar Constitution of 1919 influenced the provisions for suspending Fundamental Rights during an Emergency. India's present framework includes important safeguards. For example, the enforcement of the rights under Articles 20 and 21 cannot be suspended, a protection strengthened by the 44th Amendment in 1978.
The Soviet example influenced the Fundamental Duties, which were not part of the original Constitution. They were added by the 42nd Amendment in 1976 and include respecting the Constitution and protecting the environment. The Preamble's ideal of social, economic and political justice is associated with the Russian Revolution of 1917.
The phrase "procedure established by law" in Article 21 was influenced by the Japanese Constitution. It protects against deprivation of life or personal liberty without a legally established procedure. Since the Maneka Gandhi case of 1978, the Supreme Court has held that this procedure must also be fair, just and reasonable.
India drew on South Africa's constitutional arrangements of that time for its amendment procedure. Article 368 provides for amendment by Parliament, with some changes also requiring ratification by at least half the states. The election of Rajya Sabha members through proportional representation is also attributed to the South African model