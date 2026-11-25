This is the one dessert no Thanksgiving table can skip. Made with spiced pumpkin, eggs, cream, and cinnamon, it is usually served with whipped cream. Spiced pumpkin custard in a pastry crust, the pie reportedly first appeared in American cookbooks in the late 1700s and became the Thanksgiving dish in the 1800s. Said to be the lightest of the pies, it is perfect after a heavy meal.

