Published: Nov 25, 2026, 18:51 IST | Updated: Nov 25, 2026, 18:51 IST
Looking for some delicious desserts to add to your Thanksgiving table? Try these seven classic dishes to make your meal memorable.
1 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)
Thanksgiving 2026
Thanksgiving is here and now is the time to relish some delicious and comforting meals. While roasted turkey is the centre of the holiday table, the feast is incomplete without a slice of dessert. So, to make your festive menu memorable, here are seven Thanksgiving sweet treats that actually fit in the celebration.
2 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)
Pumpkin pie
This is the one dessert no Thanksgiving table can skip. Made with spiced pumpkin, eggs, cream, and cinnamon, it is usually served with whipped cream. Spiced pumpkin custard in a pastry crust, the pie reportedly first appeared in American cookbooks in the late 1700s and became the Thanksgiving dish in the 1800s. Said to be the lightest of the pies, it is perfect after a heavy meal.
3 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)
Spice or carrot cake
A spice cake can bring the familiar flavours of autumn to the Thanksgiving dessert table. Made with grated carrots, chopped walnuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves, it offers a warm, fragrant flavour that pairs well with the season. A layer of cream cheese frosting can add a smooth, slightly tangy finish.
4 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)
Apple crisp
For someone looking to bring together seasonal fruit and comforting flavours, apple crisp is worth considering. Made with baked apples, sugar and warming spices, it features a crumbly topping, usually prepared with oats, flour, butter and brown sugar. Do not forget to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make it more enjoyable.
5 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)
Baked lemon pudding
After a filling Thanksgiving meal, what can be a better dessert than a refreshing lemon pudding? It is a good choice for those who enjoy both sweetness and tanginess. Made with lemon juice, lemon zest, sugar, eggs and milk, this dessert develops an interesting texture as it bakes. Serve it warm with a dusting of icing sugar or a little whipped cream.
6 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)
Pecan pie
This sweet pie is a popular American holiday pie, which has a rich filling and a crunchy nut topping. The filling is generally prepared using pecans, eggs, butter, sugar and corn syrup, which gives it a soft, sticky consistency along with crunch from nuts. Pecan pie can be served on its own or accompanied by whipped cream.
7 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)
Gingerbread cake
Gingerbread cake also fits naturally into the winter holiday season. Its deep flavour comes from ingredients such as ground ginger, cinnamon, cloves and molasses, which give the cake its characteristic colour and aroma. The cake is generally soft and moist, with a slightly rich sweetness.
8 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)
Chocolate tart
With a crisp pastry shell and a smooth chocolate filling, it brings together two contrasting textures in one dessert. The filling is usually dark chocolate and cream, which creates a rich ganache that hardens in the baked pastry shell. Some versions also include a layer of caramel, toasted nuts, or a sprinkle of sea salt for added flavour.