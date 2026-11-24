The Avengers: Doomsday trailer is packed with iconic comic-book references, unexpected character reunions, and intense face-offs—here are the best moments from the preview. Marvel Studios' upcoming blockbuster hits Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a full day ahead of its US release.
The new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday dropped on Monday, offering fans a glimpse into the epic showdown that awaits them. Packed with fresh footage, the trailer brings together some of the MCU's biggest superheroes, including the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts, while establishing Doctor Doom as the formidable new threat. Set to release in India a day ahead of its US release, the film promises to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an entirely new direction.
From iconic comic-book references to unexpected character reunions and intense face-offs, here's a look at the moments that stood out in the new trailer.
Cyclops, played by James Marsden, has officially broken the internet with one iconic line. In a moment that comic-book fans will instantly recognise, Cyclops declares, 'To Me, My X-Men!', as he prepares to lead the mutant superheroes into battle. The sequence offers a glimpse of the larger superhero alliance taking shape, bringing together the X-Men, Avengers, Fantastic Four and other heroes as they unite against Doctor Doom.
While the previous trailer teased a Gambit vs Shang-Chi showdown, the latest footage has revealed another unexpected face-off. Sam Wilson's Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie, is seen going up against Cyclops, setting the stage for an intense clash between two formidable superheroes. With multiple teams and characters coming together in Avengers: Doomsday, the possibility of heroes finding themselves on opposing sides adds another layer of intrigue to the film.
The trailer offers a glimpse into Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's life following the events of Avengers Endgame: Encore. The couple appear to have built a happy life together, raising their teenage son, until the Fantastic Four arrive at their doorstep. Their unexpected visit hints at a possible mission to recruit Steve for the impending battle against Doctor Doom. The sequence also sets up an interesting moment as Steve's son learns about his father's connection to the Avengers.
While Doctor Doom and his mysterious witches have been teased in earlier footage, the new trailer offers a closer look at the scale of the threat he poses. A glimpse of Doom's army suggests that the villain is preparing for an all-out war against Earth's mightiest superheroes. With an army at his disposal, Doctor Doom appears ready to take on the combined might of the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four.
It looks like the Fantastic Four are on a recruitment spree, and their mission takes them straight to Wakanda. The new trailer shows them arriving at Shuri and M'Baku's doorstep, hinting at a possible alliance between the two superhero teams. With Wakanda's technological prowess and leadership now potentially joining forces with the Fantastic Four, the battle against Doctor Doom could see some powerful new combinations.
While the first trailer had already teased an impending clash between Thor and Doctor Doom, the latest footage takes things a step further. The two are seen facing off, with the sequence revealing that even Thor's mighty Stormbreaker appears to be no match for Doctor Doom. The moment offers a glimpse into the villain's immense power, establishing just how formidable a threat he will be to the MCU's superheroes.
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday releases in Indian cinemas on 17 December 2026, a day before the US release.