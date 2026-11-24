The new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday dropped on Monday, offering fans a glimpse into the epic showdown that awaits them. Packed with fresh footage, the trailer brings together some of the MCU's biggest superheroes, including the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts, while establishing Doctor Doom as the formidable new threat. Set to release in India a day ahead of its US release, the film promises to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an entirely new direction.

From iconic comic-book references to unexpected character reunions and intense face-offs, here's a look at the moments that stood out in the new trailer.