A computer processor uses billions of clock cycles, instruction pipelines and multiple execution units to handle complex tasks. Cache memory and branch prediction help it keep working with fewer delays.
A processor's clock controls the timing of its operations. A CPU running at 3.2GHz has 3.2 billion clock cycles every second. But one clock cycle does not always equal one instruction. Some instructions take several cycles, while modern processors can complete multiple instructions in a cycle.
A CPU generally follows three key stages: fetch, decode and execute. It fetches an instruction from memory, decodes what it means and carries out the required operation. The result may then be stored in a register or written to memory. These stages form the basic instruction-processing cycle.
Processors use a technique called pipelining to keep work moving. While one instruction is being executed, another can be decoded and a third fetched. This overlap allows different instructions to move through separate stages at the same time, increasing the number of instructions a CPU can process.
Modern CPUs have multiple execution units that can handle different operations in parallel. Some can also execute independent instructions out of their original order, while ensuring the final results remain correct. This means a processor can complete more than one instruction per clock cycle, depending on its design and workload.
CPUs use small, fast cache memory to keep frequently needed instructions and data close to the processor. This reduces the time spent waiting for information from slower memory. They also use branch prediction to anticipate which instructions may be needed next. Correct predictions help keep the pipeline busy and reduce delays.