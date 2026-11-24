From Chris Gayle to Priyansh Arya, here's a look at the top five batters with the most sixes hit in a T20 innings. This list also includes Finn Allen and Sahil Chauhan
New Zealand's Finn Allen leads the list for most sixes in a T20 innings, smashing 19 maximums against Washington in Oakland during the 2025 MLC season.
Priyansh Arya delivered a historic performance in Delhi's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 clash against Tamil Nadu, equalling Finn Allen's record with 19 sixes in a single T20 innings.
His 181 off 68 balls also took him past KL Rahul's 152 not out, making him the Indian batter with the highest individual score in T20 cricket.
Chris Gayle sits third on the list, having blasted 18 sixes in a T20 innings against the Dynamites during the BPL at Mirpur in 2017.
Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan features next, hammering 18 sixes in a T20 innings against Cyprus at Episkopi in 2024.
Chris Gayle made it to the list again. The former dashing opener hit 17 sixes during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Pune Warriors India at Bengaluru in 2013.