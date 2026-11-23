OTT releases this week bring an exciting mix of movies and web series across various streaming platforms, including Drishyam: The Conclusion, Hanuman Ansh and more.
The last week of November 2026 brings an exciting mix of movies and web series across popular OTT platforms. From Hanuman Ansh and Drishyam: The Conclusion to Sweetpea, there is plenty for viewers to explore. Here is a look at the latest OTT releases to add to your watchlist.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: November 27, 2026
This is a Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. It is inspired by the early life and spiritual transformation of Lakshman Das Sharma, who later became the revered guru Neem Karoli Baba.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 27, 2026
Starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, this is the third instalment of the popular crime thriller, which continues the story of Vijay, whose past still haunts him and his family years after Sam's mysterious death.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: November 25, 2026
This sci-fi series follows Cora (Hunter Schafer), a fugitive who assumes a new identity as a Blade Runner in an attempt to escape her past. She teams up with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a dying Replicant, to track down a runaway whose secrets could threaten the future of a fragile, rebuilt Los Angeles.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 26, 2026
It follows Toshiro Kamiya, a young man struggling with poverty and his mother's illness. The story continues as plants die and oxygen levels fall, and humanity develops a technology called Transfloration, which turns humans into plants to produce oxygen.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: November 27, 2026
This student political drama follows Mayur Bhardwaj (Gagan Arora), whose entry into college politics transforms his life. With his friends, he navigates campus rivalries, shifting loyalties, and power struggles while taking on his former mentor, Raghvendra Sharma (Aadil Zafar Khan).
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 27, 2026
Set in Paris in 1830, it follows Quasimodo (Vincent Cassel), a hunchbacked stonemason who becomes a target for medical experiments as a deadly cholera epidemic spreads across the city. While trying to protect Agnès (Daphné Patakia), a dancer he loves, he finds himself caught up in political unrest and the growing revolutionary movement.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: November 23, 2026
The Tamil romantic series revolves around Gautham (Muzzamil Elias) and Gayathri (Yuva), whose story begins with a playful school prank and gradually blossoms into first love.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: November 26, 2026
The dark comedy thriller follows Rhiannon Lewis (Ella Purnell), a quiet and overlooked young woman who has spent most of her life dealing with bullying and rejection. Following her father's death and the return of her former school bully, Rhiannon reaches her breaking point and discovers a disturbing taste for murder.