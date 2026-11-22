Kartik Aaryan is one of the most prominent actors in Indian cinema. From gaining recognition for his memorable monologues in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to establishing himself as one of Bollywood's leading faces, the actor has successfully shown his versatility and acting skills through a range of projects across various genres and carved a niche for himself.

On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at his journey, career milestones and upcoming projects.