Kartik Aaryan turned 38 on November 22. The actor has come a long way from his Bollywood debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to becoming a popular leading actor. Here's a look at his early life, career, achievements and upcoming films.
Kartik Aaryan is one of the most prominent actors in Indian cinema. From gaining recognition for his memorable monologues in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to establishing himself as one of Bollywood's leading faces, the actor has successfully shown his versatility and acting skills through a range of projects across various genres and carved a niche for himself.
On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at his journey, career milestones and upcoming projects.
Kartik Aaryan was born Kartik Tiwari on November 22, 1990, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, to Dr Manish and Mala Tiwari. At first, his parents wanted him to pursue medicine or engineering. However, Kartik had different dreams and wanted to become an actor.
He later moved to Mumbai to study engineering at DY Patil College. While attending lectures, he secretly started looking for auditions, often travelling long distances across Mumbai without any industry connections.
Finally, in 2011, the actor made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama, starring alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Divyendu Sharma, and Raayo S Bakhirta. His portrayal of Rajat earned immense love and recognition for his lengthy monologue about relationships and became one of the major turning points in his career.
Besides making his debut, Kartik was still pursuing engineering and later completed his BTech in Biotechnology from DY Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai, receiving his degree at the college's convocation in January 2025.
After gaining recognition and building a strong fan following, Kartik established himself as one of Bollywood's leading faces with performances across a range of genres. From winning audiences over with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi to taking on challenging roles in Dhamaka, Freddy, and Chandu Champion, the actor has showcased his acclaimed performances and versatility.
Achieving several awards, the actor added another major milestone to his career when he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion at the 72nd National Film Awards. He shared the honour with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who won Best Actor for Bramayugam.
Kartik portrayed Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist, in the sports biographical drama. On September 22, President Droupadi Murmu honoured the actor with the Rajat Kamal and a certificate in Kevadia, Gujarat.
Kartik was last seen in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Ananya Panday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film was released in theatres on December 25, 2025.
As of now, the actor has an exciting lineup of projects, including Naagzilla and Ladaku, a tentatively titled romantic musical. Most recently, a report said he was confirmed for Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor.
On Sunday, Karan Johar announced a new project, Kaaliya, a mythological monster thriller starring the actor in the lead.