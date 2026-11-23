Paolo Bulgari, who played a key role in making Bvlgari a globally recognised luxury house, has died at the age of 89. As the world remembers his legacy, here is a look at five iconic Bvlgari creations.
Italian businessman and jeweller Paolo Bulgari, the grandson of the luxury house's founder, died on November 21, 2026. He was 89. The news was confirmed by the company through a statement shared on social media, and his funeral took place on November 23 at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme in Rome.
Born in Rome in 1937, Paolo belonged to the third generation of the family behind Bvlgari, and became chairman of the Group in 1984. As the luxury house continues to enjoy global recognition, several of its jewellery designs have become enduring fashion signatures. Here are five iconic Bvlgari creations that showcase the brand's distinctive design philosophy.
The signature snake-inspired collection is said to be the most recognisable creation from the Italian jewellery house. The collection dates back to 1948, when Bvlgari introduced its first Serpenti bracelet watches. Over the years, the motif evolved into necklaces, bracelets, rings and more, often crafted in gold and embellished with diamonds and coloured gemstones.
Introduced in 1999, the Colosseum, one of the city's most recognisable landmarks, served as an important source of inspiration for the collection's sculptural aesthetic. Available in different gold variations, with some designs featuring diamonds, B.zero1 has grown into one of the house's best-known collections, particularly its rings.
Divas' Dream celebrates delicate detailing and feminine designs, and its collection takes inspiration from the fan-shaped motifs found in ancient Roman mosaics, particularly the decorative patterns associated with the Baths of Caracalla. Its signature fan-shaped designs appear across necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings. The creations often feature rose gold, mother-of-pearl, diamonds and colourful gemstones.
Inspired by industrial gas pipes, Tubogas uses interlocking gold strips to create flexible, rounded jewellery without conventional soldering. It has a smooth, flexible structure that can wrap around the wrist or neck. Particularly associated with Bvlgari during the 1970s, Tubogas has evolved into bracelets, necklaces and watches.
The Bvlgari Mangalsutra was launched in September 2021 and was introduced with global brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It marked the luxury house's first India-inspired and India-exclusive jewellery statement piece. Crafted in 18-carat yellow gold, the design features round black onyx inserts and pavé diamonds. It reinterprets the traditional Mangalsutra through Bvlgari's signature logo-inspired detailing.