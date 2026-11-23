Italian businessman and jeweller Paolo Bulgari, the grandson of the luxury house's founder, died on November 21, 2026. He was 89. The news was confirmed by the company through a statement shared on social media, and his funeral took place on November 23 at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme in Rome.

Born in Rome in 1937, Paolo belonged to the third generation of the family behind Bvlgari, and became chairman of the Group in 1984. As the luxury house continues to enjoy global recognition, several of its jewellery designs have become enduring fashion signatures. Here are five iconic Bvlgari creations that showcase the brand's distinctive design philosophy.

