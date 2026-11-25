The wait is finally over as Miss Universe 2026 has crowned its new queen, with Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico emerging as the winner of the prestigious 75th edition of the international beauty pageant. On November 24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the grand finale witnessed several contestants from across the world who came to showcase their confidence, elegance, and intelligence to earn the coveted crown.

Ever since the announcement was made, the pageant has become a major topic of discussion among fans worldwide, which is why we have put together the top three finalists for Miss Universe 2026. Meet the women who reached the final podium and impressed the judges with their beauty and brains.