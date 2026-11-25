From a mother of a seven-year-old to a real estate agent and an actress, meet the top 3 finalists of Miss Universe 2026 who made it to the final podium.
The wait is finally over as Miss Universe 2026 has crowned its new queen, with Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico emerging as the winner of the prestigious 75th edition of the international beauty pageant. On November 24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the grand finale witnessed several contestants from across the world who came to showcase their confidence, elegance, and intelligence to earn the coveted crown.
Ever since the announcement was made, the pageant has become a major topic of discussion among fans worldwide, which is why we have put together the top three finalists for Miss Universe 2026. Meet the women who reached the final podium and impressed the judges with their beauty and brains.
Jennifer Barreto, born Jennifer Abreu Mora, won the Miss Universe 2026 crown. Representing Puerto Rico, she advanced from the Top 30 to the Top 12, then the Top 5, and ultimately secured the title.
Barreto impressed the judges with her thoughtful and impressive responses and was eventually crowned by her predecessor, Fátima Bosch, marking Puerto Rico's sixth victory at the prestigious pageant.
Jennifer Barreto is a 27-year-old mother to her daughter, Penélope, and is married to Yan Carlos Barreto.
In addition, she is a psychologist and social worker and holds a bachelor's degree in psychology as well as two master's degrees, one in psychology and the other in clinical social work. Before entering the spotlight, Barreto worked with the US Army's Family Advocacy Program, where she supported military families and helped address issues such as domestic violence and child abuse.
This historic Miss Universe win makes her the first mother and married woman to win the Miss Universe title.
Melissa Núñez, representing the Dominican Republic, emerged as first runner-up at Miss Universe 2026. The 29-year-old is a psychology graduate of The City College of New York and has experience in healthcare, modelling, and entrepreneurship. She studied medicine in the Dominican Republic before moving to the United States.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Núñez also gained experience at Bellevue Hospital in New York, where she worked with patients affected by substance abuse. She has also worked as a social media manager for 2 years and 11 months and as a real estate agent. Currently, she is an entrepreneur and the founder of Bulls & Bears Coffee.
Clara Vegas Goetz, representing Venezuela, placed as the second runner-up at the 75th Miss Universe 2026. She is a 23-year-old actress and model, born on January 23, 2002, in Chacao, Miranda. Her mother, Andreína Goetz, was crowned Miss Venezuela in 1990 and went on to compete at Miss Universe that same year.
Clara studied at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles before pursuing further training at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in the United Kingdom.