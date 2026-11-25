While Kaziah's international journey ended after the swimsuit round, the 19-year-old made a mark with her performances and fashion choices. She is a model and law student originally from Mavelikkara in Kerala's Alappuzha district. Born in Abu Dhabi to a Malayali family, she spent much of her childhood in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, before moving to India for higher education.

Her parents are Mejo Abraham and Suja Mejo. She completed her schooling in Abu Dhabi, attending Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She is currently pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru while continuing to explore opportunities in modelling.