India's journey at Miss Universe 2026 ended with Kaziah Liz Mejo missing out on a place in the Top 12. But the 19-year-old law student made history earlier this year by becoming the first woman from Kerala to win the Miss Universe India title.
India's quest for another Miss Universe crown will have to wait longer. Representing the country at the 75th edition of the international beauty pageant, Kaziah Liz Mejo reached the Top 30 but could not secure a place among the 12 semifinalists at the grand finale in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico eventually won the Miss Universe 2026 title in a competition that featured 116 contestants from around the world. Melissa Núñez, from the Dominican Republic, and Clara Vegas Goetz, from Venezuela, took the positions of first and second runner-up, respectively.
While Kaziah's international journey ended after the swimsuit round, the 19-year-old made a mark with her performances and fashion choices. She is a model and law student originally from Mavelikkara in Kerala's Alappuzha district. Born in Abu Dhabi to a Malayali family, she spent much of her childhood in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, before moving to India for higher education.
Her parents are Mejo Abraham and Suja Mejo. She completed her schooling in Abu Dhabi, attending Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She is currently pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru while continuing to explore opportunities in modelling.
Mejo's association with beauty pageants began when she was still a teenager. At 17, she won the Miss Teen Diva title in 2024, and subsequently represented India at Miss Teen International 2025, where she finished as the first runner-up. In 2026, she won the Miss Universe Kerala title, becoming the youngest winner of the state competition.
In August, she was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 at the grand finale in Jaipur on August 23. Competing against 52 contestants, she became the first woman from Kerala to win the national title.
One of the highlights of Mejo's participation was her effort to showcase India's cultural diversity through fashion. For the personal interview round, she wore an outfit inspired by Kerala's traditional Kasavu sarees. Her national costume was another tribute to her home state. Designed by Sidhant of fashion label House of Sidhant, the ensemble brought together fabrics sourced from different parts of India.
The outfit also had a statement backpiece inspired by the natural beauty, architecture and cultural identity of Kerala. Its colour palette incorporated influences from Puerto Rico, bringing together elements of Indian and Latin aesthetics. Mejo also participated in the swimsuit round, appearing in an orange bikini paired with a matching embellished tulle veil.
Additionally, Mejo is trained in classical dance, singing, violin and drums. She has trained in classical dance for 12 years. She also acted as a child artist in Mammootty's Shylock.
Previously, India has won the Miss Universe title three times. Sushmita Sen became the country's first winner in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000. Harnaaz Sandhu brought the crown home in 2021.