From Ollie Robinson to Jasprit Bumrah, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC Test rankings 2026. This list also includes Matt Henry, Mitchell Starc and Marco Jansen
Australian speedster, Mitchell Starc, tops the chart of latest ICC Test bowling rankings with 881 points. In 110 Tests, Starc has picked up 460 wickets at a bowling average of 25.97. His tally also includes 20 five-wicket hauls.
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah occupies the second spot in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings with 856 points. Renowned for his exceptional seam position, Bumrah has claimed 239 wickets in 53 Tests at an impressive average of 19.93, including 16 five-wicket hauls.
England's Ollie Robinson shares second place with India's Jasprit Bumrah in the rankings, with both players having 856 points. Robinson has claimed 104 wickets in 24 Test matches at an average of 19.25 and an economy rate of 2.68.
South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen occupies the fourth spot in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings with 853 points. In 25 Tests, Jansen has picked up 104 wickets at an economy rate of 3.21, including five five-wicket hauls.
New Zealand’s Matt Henry sits fifth in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings with 846 points. The pace spearhead has picked up 153 wickets from 36 Tests at an average of 26.49.