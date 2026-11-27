Sony's PS5 now costs $649.99 in the US after an April 2026 price rise, but prices vary widely worldwide. Canada and Hong Kong are among the cheapest places to buy one, while the UK and Europe are among the costliest.
The PS5 costs very different amounts depending on where you live. Sony raised prices again from 2 April 2026, its second increase in under a year, taking the standard PS5 to $649.99 in the US, the Digital Edition to $599.99 and the PS5 Pro to $899.99.
According to a November 2026 comparison by TechWiser, Canada is the cheapest country to buy a PS5. Converted to US dollars, the Digital Edition costs about $533 there and the disc version about $589, well below US prices.
Hong Kong is close behind Canada at about $542 for the Digital Edition and $603 for the disc model. It is also the cheapest place for the PS5 Pro at around $829, ahead of the UAE at $843 and Japan at $882.
The UK and Europe are now among the most expensive places to buy a PS5. Sony's official prices are 569.99 pounds and 649.99 euros for the standard console, and 789.99 pounds and 899.99 euros for the PS5 Pro.
In India, the PS5 Slim disc model costs Rs 69,990 after a July 2026 price rise, while the Digital Edition costs about Rs 64,990. The PS5 Pro still has no official India price, and warranties usually apply only in the country of purchase.