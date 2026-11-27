Planning your weekend watchlist? OTT releases this Friday offer plenty of options to look out for. From crime thrillers to family drama, take a look at the list of movies and shows securing their spot across streaming platforms.
Looking for something new to stream this weekend? This Friday's OTT lineup brings a mix of compelling thrillers, action-packed dramas and family stories. Check out the latest movies and shows making their way to different streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and more.
Where to watch: Netflix
Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller is set to make its OTT debut after a successful theatrical run. The final chapter of the popular franchise follows Vijay Salgaonkar as he faces new evidence that threatens to uncover his long-buried secret. But can he protect his family one last time? Alongside Ajay, the film also stars Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, and Prakash Raj.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This political drama stars College Romance fame Gagan Arora as Mayur and Aadil Zafar Khan as Raghavendra. The series follows three childhood friends who join a college in Jaipur, where an unexpected clash pulls Mayur into the world of campus politics. As rivalries grow and friendships are tested, Mayur learns that the game of power reaches far beyond the college walls.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Vishal Chaturvedi's devotional is inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. The film follows Lakshminarayan, a young boy who sets out in search of answers after losing his mother. His journey gradually leads him toward faith, devotion, and a life of selfless service.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
This is a sci-fi action thriller directed by Michel K. Parandi. It follows Bax, a young man whose twin sister, April, mysteriously disappears after a dangerous deal. As he enters the criminal underworld of a futuristic city to find her, his search becomes a gripping fight for survival.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Spanish drama is based on Fernando Aramburu's novel of the same name and centres on Mariaje. It follows a mother who loses her nine-year-old son, Nuco, in a devastating gas explosion at a school in the Basque Country in 1980. As she struggles to come to terms with the tragedy, her father, Nicasio, deals with the loss in his own way.
Where to watch: Netflix
The film follows Chittibabu, a middle-class family man whose life takes an unexpected turn after he loses his job and wins a Rs 100 crore lottery. However, his newfound wealth soon draws the attention of criminals, putting his family in danger. It stars Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh, Satya and Vennela Kishore.