Delhi has opened Arvind Kejriwal’s controversial ‘Sheesh Mahal’ to the media, displaying its costly interiors as the government prepares to allow public visits through a ticketing system.
The Delhi government opened Arvind Kejriwal’s former official residence on Flagstaff Road to the media on Friday, offering a first look at its interiors. The bungalow, known as ‘Sheesh Mahal’, has remained a political flashpoint, with the BJP accusing the former chief minister of spending public money lavishly on its renovation.
The figures displayed during the visit put the cost of renovation and furnishings at Rs 58.83 crore. Among the items were a chandelier priced at Rs 11.56 lakh, a sofa costing Rs 5.47 lakh and chairs valued at Rs 5.58 lakh. A central table alone was priced at Rs 6.79 lakh.
The property has eight bedrooms and 12 toilets, along with a jacuzzi bath and a spa. Five OLED televisions, expensive carpets and other furnishings were also part of the interiors shown to journalists. The Public Works Department, which oversees the bungalow, is responsible for its upkeep and maintenance.
Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said opening the residence would allow people to see how public money was allegedly spent. "Starting today, the public in Delhi and across the country will be able to see this 'Sheesh Mahal'. It has been opened to the media today, and through your cameras, the entire nation will witness the sordid game of corruption and plunder that Kejriwal played," Mishra said.
Mishra also questioned the sourcing of materials used in the bungalow, alleging that marble was imported from Vietnam and crockery and tables were procured from abroad. He accused Kejriwal of spending lavishly on the residence while Delhi was battling the Covid-19 pandemic. These claims form part of the BJP's wider criticism of the renovation.
The government plans to open the bungalow to visitors through a ticketing system, with an online booking facility expected this week. Officials said tickets are likely to cost around Rs 20. Senior citizens and college students may be allowed free entry. The government has not yet announced a confirmed opening date for public visits.
Kejriwal lived at 6, Flagstaff Road, with his family during his tenure as chief minister from 2015 to 2024. After they vacated, the PWD audited the interiors. Around 10 staff members now maintain the property. The government is considering a private hospitality company to manage it for official conferences, lunches and meetings.