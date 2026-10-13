/What does it cost to run a humanoid robot for a day?

Running a humanoid robot is surprisingly cheap, with electricity costing just USD 0.36 a shift. When factoring in maintenance, subscriptions like Robot-as-a-Service bring the total operational cost to roughly USD 16 to 33 per day for most users.
Powering a humanoid robot is surprisingly cheap. An average machine consumes between 1 and 3 kilowatt-hours during a standard eight-hour shift, meaning commercial charging costs just USD 0.12 to 0.36 a day.
When factoring in maintenance, parts, and software, the daily cost rises significantly. Industry projections for 2026 place the comprehensive operating cost of an active humanoid robot between USD 2 and 10 per hour.
To avoid massive upfront costs, manufacturers are aggressively pushing ‘Robot-as-a-Service’ models. Companies like Figure AI offer heavy-duty robots for approximately USD 1,000 a month, which breaks down to just over USD 33 per day.
For lighter tasks, the pricing is even more competitive. The 1X NEO humanoid is available on a subscription for USD 499 a month, meaning a consumer can employ a full-time robotic assistant for roughly USD 16 a day.
For corporations buying robots outright, physical wear and tear is a major expense. Complex actuators and sensors degrade rapidly, requiring an estimated 10 to 12 per cent of the hardware price in annual maintenance.
Running a robot daily requires heavy facility investments. Warehouses must install specialised charging stations costing up to USD 2,000 each, alongside robust Wi-Fi mesh networks to constantly stream telemetry data.
Despite the hidden infrastructure fees, the daily maths is highly attractive to major industries. An industrial humanoid costing USD 33 a day to operate replaces human labour that demands exponentially more, working continuously without breaks.