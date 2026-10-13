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What does it cost to run a humanoid robot for a day?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 17:04 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 17:04 IST

Running a humanoid robot is surprisingly cheap, with electricity costing just USD 0.36 a shift. When factoring in maintenance, subscriptions like Robot-as-a-Service bring the total operational cost to roughly USD 16 to 33 per day for most users.

Electricity Cost
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Electricity Cost

Powering a humanoid robot is surprisingly cheap. An average machine consumes between 1 and 3 kilowatt-hours during a standard eight-hour shift, meaning commercial charging costs just USD 0.12 to 0.36 a day.

Hourly Operating Estimates
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Hourly Operating Estimates

When factoring in maintenance, parts, and software, the daily cost rises significantly. Industry projections for 2026 place the comprehensive operating cost of an active humanoid robot between USD 2 and 10 per hour.

The Subscription Model
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The Subscription Model

To avoid massive upfront costs, manufacturers are aggressively pushing ‘Robot-as-a-Service’ models. Companies like Figure AI offer heavy-duty robots for approximately USD 1,000 a month, which breaks down to just over USD 33 per day.

The Budget Consumer Option
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The Budget Consumer Option

For lighter tasks, the pricing is even more competitive. The 1X NEO humanoid is available on a subscription for USD 499 a month, meaning a consumer can employ a full-time robotic assistant for roughly USD 16 a day.

Annual Maintenance Fees
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Annual Maintenance Fees

For corporations buying robots outright, physical wear and tear is a major expense. Complex actuators and sensors degrade rapidly, requiring an estimated 10 to 12 per cent of the hardware price in annual maintenance.

Hidden Infrastructure Costs
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Hidden Infrastructure Costs

Running a robot daily requires heavy facility investments. Warehouses must install specialised charging stations costing up to USD 2,000 each, alongside robust Wi-Fi mesh networks to constantly stream telemetry data.

The Final Verdict
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The Final Verdict

Despite the hidden infrastructure fees, the daily maths is highly attractive to major industries. An industrial humanoid costing USD 33 a day to operate replaces human labour that demands exponentially more, working continuously without breaks.

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