/Dhurandhar: R Madhavan addresses rumours on being sidelined due to Akshaye Khanna; ‘Not at all!’

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has garnered massive attention among fans since its release and continues to run at the box office. While the cast was highly appreciated for their powerful performances, it was Akshaye Khanna's role as gangster Rehman Dakait that especially stood out.

Amid the success, netizens are speculating that co-star R Madhavan might be feeling sidelined by the response Khanna is receiving. But Madhavan has shattered all the buzz in his recent interview.

R Madhavan responds to the rumours

Madhavan, who plays the role of Ajay Sanyal, Director of the Intelligence Bureau in the film, addressed the rumours in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. "Not at all! I cannot be happier for Akshaye. He deserves every bit of the adulation he is getting. What a talented actor! And to be so grounded. He could be giving a million interviews. But he is sitting in his new home, enjoying the silence that he has always cherished," he said.

Talking about public attention, Madhavan added, “I mean, I thought I was the underplayer when it came to public attention. But Akshaye Khanna is on another level. He just doesn’t care. Success, failure are all the same to him.”

R Madhavan on Dhurandhar

The actor also revealed his emotions about being a part of the film. "Just being part of Dhurandhar is enough. The film is making history, and I am glad to be part of it," he said. “Neither Akshaye nor the director Aditya Dhar are interested in cashing in on the success.”

About Dhurandhar

The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The first part was released on December 5 this year, and Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit theatres on 19 March 2026.