/WATCH: After banning 'Dhurandhar', Pakistan plays viral song at event attended by Bilawal Bhutto

The Indian movie Dhurandhar has been garnering eyeballs for its power-packed action scenes and music tracks. But with that, the movie draws attention for its India-Pakistan espionage backdrop. Many in neighbouring Pakistan have expressed discontent over the portrayal of characters and have also claimed that the movie’s approach is inaccurate or lacks factual backing. And with politicians of the country expressing such strong opinions, the latest viral video featured a song from the movie being used at an event attended byBilawal Bhutto in Pakistan. In Dhurandhar, the song waspicturised onAbdul Rehman Baloch, alias Rehman Dakait, a slain mafia gang leader.