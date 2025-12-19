/Ranveer Singh reacts as ‘Jiju’ Nick Jonas shares a video of The Jonas Brother dancing to Dhurandhar song

We are now convinced that American singer Nick Jonas has a desi heart. Married to Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick often shares videos of himself vibing to Indian hits. The latest video has him and members of his band, The Jonas Brothers, dancing to the hit song Shararat from Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. The video has Nick, Joe and Kevin dancing to the hit song.

Nick captioned the video as, “New pre show hype song unlocked.”

The song is sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Madhubanti Bagchi and Shashwat Sachdev. It was picturised on Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza in the film.

Ranveer Singh reacts to Nick Jonas' video

In a few hours after the video was shared online, Ranveer posted a hilarious comment on the post, and said, “Hahahahahaa JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEE (laughing face and red heart emoticons).”

Nick replied to Ranveer and wrote, “Bhai! Dhurandhar title track is up next! Love to you and the family! Let's go!”

For the uninitiated, Nick Jonas is lovingly called ‘Jiju’ (brother -in -law in Hindi) by Indian paparazzi and the term of endearment has become popular over the years.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang. The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, to 2009. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait.