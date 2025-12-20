/Shiva Baby, Locke, The Guilty: Watch these 7 best movies under 90 minutes on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

Looking for something sorted for the upcoming weekend? Check the list of movies that are under 90 minutes. From Shiva Baby to Loche, these movies have proven that the source of entertainment cannot always be long or lengthy.
Movies under 90 minutes are perfect for an audience looking for a mix of emotions, entertainment, and comedy without a long time commitment. With a straightforward storyline, strong emotional moments, and remarkable performances, some movies portray their stories well and leave a lasting impression on the audience. Take a look at the list below.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is a horror comedy movie with a runtime of 77 minutes. It features Rachel Sennott as Danielle, a young Jewish bisexual girl who is entangled in her disorganized life. But a dramatic turn comes when she accidentally encounters her sugar daddy and her ex-girlfriend at Shiva (a mourning gathering).
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Helmed by John Carney, the Oscar-winning Irish romantic musical drama with a runtime of 85 minutes stars Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová as Guy and Girl, respectively. Both connected to each other through music and started making a disc for the guy's girlfriend, who moved to London. Gradually, they fall in love with each other and portray their love through songs.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
An American independent comedy-drama film with a runtime of 81 minutes, written and directed by Noah Baumbach, revolves around the Berkman family, who are facing life issues. Then came two brothers named Walt (Jesse Eisenberg) and Frank Berkman (Owen Kline), who try to clear up the mess their parents created, which leads to a divorce.
Where to watch: Netflix
The thriller crime movie with a runtime of 90 minutes follows a troubled police detective, Joe Baylor, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. He gets a call from a kidnapped woman, Emily Lighton, played by Riley Keough, which leads him to a dangerous crime scene. It is a must-watch for thriller fans.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A 2004 American romantic drama film with an 80-minute runtime, directed by Richard Linklater, revolves around Celine and Jesse, played by Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. They met each other nine years ago in Vienna and crossed paths again while roaming in Paris. But a strange curiosity sparks as to what would have happened if they had shown their feelings earlier.
Where to watch: Netflix
It is an 80-minute-long romantic drama film directed by Alex Lehmann that focuses on high school sweethearts Jim (Mark Duplass) and Amanda (Sarah Paulson). The characters are destined to reconnect with each other again at a grocery store in their hometown after 20 years. Both spend a beautiful time together, playing out old fantasies and confronting their feelings for each other.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
An 85-minute psychological drama road film centers on the life of a successful construction manager, Ivan Locke, played by Tom Hardy. A dramatic turn comes in his life when he gets a phone call from a woman with whom he had a one-night stand, who was struggling with labour.