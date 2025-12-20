/Rakesh Bedi hints at Dhurandhar's sequel amid controversy, says the character will be 'worse'

Dhurandhar continues to make headlines with its success. Amid the controversies surrounding the film, actor Rakesh Bedi has recently given a hint about his character, Jameel Jamali, who is a Pakistani politician. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has not only received rave reviews but is also enjoying record-breaking box office numbers.

Rakesh Bedi faces backlash

The actor faced a backlash over the controversy surrounding Dhurandhar's trailer launch. During the event, Bedi was seen hugging and giving a peck on the shoulder to Sara Arjun, who plays his daughter in the film. This clip went viral and sparked accusations of inappropriate behaviour.

Finally, breaking his silence on the incident, Bedi called it a clear case of misinterpretation while talking to Hindustan Times. "Whenever we met during the shoot, she would greet me with a hug, just as a daughter would with her father. It was no different that day," he said.

Bedi opens up about his character

During the interview, he also opened up about the overwhelming response to Dhurandhar. Talking about how he landed in the role, Bedi said that he got to play the antagonist due to his brief appearance in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

"Aditya called me last year and said Jameel has so much more to him. He’s going to be worse in the sequel, he revealed. Commenting on criticism over Dhurandhar's graphic violence, Bedi said that the brutality serves the story rather than glorifying it. “This film has shaken filmmakers and told them to get up and do something worthwhile.”

About Dhurandhar

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi in the key roles and has grossed over ₹700 crore worldwide within two weeks of release, showing no signs of slowing down. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026.