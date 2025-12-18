/Ikkis release date postponed: Is Dhurandhar's buzz the reason behind delay?

Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s upcoming film Ikkis will not release on Dec 25, 2025. Just a few days before the movie was set to hit theatres, the film has been postponed by another week.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Notably, it is his first war film. What also makes this film extra special is that it will be veteran actor Dharmendra’s last film that audiences will watch on the big screen.

Ikkis release date postponed: When will it be released now?

On Wednesday (December 18), the makers of the movie announced that the patriotic drama will now be released on New Year’s Day instead. Along with the new release date announcement, the makers also shared that the final trailer of Ikkis will drop on Dec 19.

Sharing a statement on X, the makers wrote,''This new year, gift yourself courage. Final #Ikkis trailer drops this weekend in theatres. A new chapter unfolds in legendary director Sriram Raghvan’s first war film.The true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra Awardee, Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young. Experience courage in cinemas.#Ikkis releasing on 1st January 2026.''

Alongside Dharmendra and Nanda, the cast also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher.

Ikkis postponed: What's the reason behind it?

Agastya Nanda’s film was a major release planned for Christmas Day. However, the makers have not shared a specific reason behind the postponement. It is speculated that the decision was taken to avoid a box office clash with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

For Avatar fans, Cameron’s film would likely be the first preference. In the Hindi belt, audiences are still riding high on Aditya Dhar’s action thriller, which may also draw viewers to theatres as their first choice.

What is Ikkis about?

The movie is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a 21-year-old Indian Army officer who was martyred during the Battle of Basantar in 1971.