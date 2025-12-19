/Mallika Sherawat gives glimpses of White House Christmas dinner as US President Donald Trump takes on stage | See pics

Actress Mallika Sherawat has given a treat to her followers when she shared a few pictures and clips from the White House Christmas dinner in Washington, DC. Reportedly, the event is known for its limited guest list and high-profile attendees from different fields.

Mallika Sherawat's sneak peek from White House dinner

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a post of her experience at the annual celebration in Washington, DC. In the photos, Mallika is seen posing at the entrance outside the White House and looked stunning in a pink ombre dress, which she had accessorised with a fur jacket.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Ranveer reacts as Nick Jonas and The Jonas Brother dance to Dhurandhar song

She had also posted videos featuring President Donald Trump addressing his guests at the dinner. Along with the photos and videos, the caption read, "Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal - Grateful."

Soon after the post was shared, many fans took to the comment section to congratulate and blessed her. One user wrote, "Wow, you're looking absolutely stunning in this dress! Keep shining bright." Another user wrote, "Congrats! How did you get invited? I'm curious." “Amazing, congratulations. You are a global star,” wrote the third user.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty responds to allegations in Rs 60 crore fraud case

All about Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat established herself as one of the renowned actresses in Bollywood after featuring in films including Khwahish and Murder. Apart from acting, she has also been part of several popular item numbers as well.