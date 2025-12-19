Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Mallika Sherawat gives glimpses of White House Christmas dinner as US President Donald Trump takes on stage | See pics

Mallika Sherawat gives glimpses of White House Christmas dinner as US President Donald Trump takes on stage | See pics

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 21:00 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 21:07 IST
Mallika Sherawat gives glimpses of White House Christmas dinner as US President Donald Trump takes on stage | See pics

Mallika Sherawat Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Mallika Sherawat shared a few pictures and videos from her White House Christmas dinner party, which was hosted by US President Donald Trump. Read to know more.

Actress Mallika Sherawat has given a treat to her followers when she shared a few pictures and clips from the White House Christmas dinner in Washington, DC. Reportedly, the event is known for its limited guest list and high-profile attendees from different fields.

Mallika Sherawat's sneak peek from White House dinner

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a post of her experience at the annual celebration in Washington, DC. In the photos, Mallika is seen posing at the entrance outside the White House and looked stunning in a pink ombre dress, which she had accessorised with a fur jacket.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She had also posted videos featuring President Donald Trump addressing his guests at the dinner. Along with the photos and videos, the caption read, "Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal - Grateful."

Trending Stories

Soon after the post was shared, many fans took to the comment section to congratulate and blessed her. One user wrote, "Wow, you're looking absolutely stunning in this dress! Keep shining bright." Another user wrote, "Congrats! How did you get invited? I'm curious." “Amazing, congratulations. You are a global star,” wrote the third user.

All about Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat established herself as one of the renowned actresses in Bollywood after featuring in films including Khwahish and Murder. Apart from acting, she has also been part of several popular item numbers as well.

She has also been part of several other films, including Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Aap Ka Surorr, Double Dhamaal, Welcome and Dasvathaaram. Apart from Indian films, she has appeared in the Chinese films The Myth and Time Raiders. She is also one of the Bollywood stars who has tried her hands in Hollywood in films including Hiss and Politics of Love.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics