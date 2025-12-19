Four More Shots Please! review: More fashion, hook-ups and drinks, less depth and purpose



When the first season of Four More Shots Please! was released in 2019, it quickly grabbed attention for the unique and luxurious way it told the story of four urban women, each very distinct, living unapologetic lives in Mumbai. At the time, there was a real scarcity of women-led shows that openly talked about women and their experiences with sex, divorce, cheating and even how casual hook-up is a casual and should take as a normal thing. Although the show faced an equal amount of scrutiny, too. Nevertheless, it felt refreshing.

The first season was truly one of a kind, and, as I remember from what Sayani Gupta’s character, Damini Rizvi Roy, says in season 4, it was that one show that broke the glass ceiling. However, as the series has continued, I remain sceptical about whether it has been able to maintain the same aura and impact that it had in season 1. As I watched season 4, it seemed that the show had derailed from the topic that it first addressed most perfectly. But the only thing that is left now is fashion and hook-ups, and of course, drinks!

What is Four More Shots Please! Season 4 about?

Season 4 opens with the four girls, Damini (Sayani Gupta), Umang (Bani J), and Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), as they gather to get their girl, Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), married. The strangers who first met at Truck Bar have grown into close friends and are the most important part of each other’s lives. At a lavish hotel, Siddhi is set to tie the knot, and all three girls, dressed impeccably, are the best bridesmaids. Before the wedding, Siddhi has pre-jitters as she misses her late father, but the girls are there to support her and walk her down the aisle.

The wedding happens, the celebrations follow, and then everyone returns to their normal lives in Mumbai. Siddhi is a stand-up comedian, Damini starts her podcast featuring women who have broken glass ceilings with their achievements, Umang successfully runs her gym, Umami, though she struggles to find the right partner, and Anjana is running her law firm successfully. Yet, despite having the best life, Anjana feels that something is missing that she needs to find and understand.

In the first episode, the girls make a pact - each of them has six months to work on their biggest personal issues, which they have to address honestly. They set goals for one another, focusing on emotional growth, relationship struggles, happiness, and exploring life.

The four women are just living and loving

As they return to their day-to-day routines, the girls get busy with their individual lives. Siddhi struggles with the lack of intimacy. But as a stand-up comedian, Siddhi is doing great as she continues to joke about her sex-life, which upsets her husband. However, she shifts to content creation, making videos alongside Ash (Kunal Roy Kapur), Damini’s brother, who is now single.

Meanwhile, Damini continues to grow as a podcaster, Umang focuses on expanding Umami while still searching for a relationship as she signs on to online dating and is doing swipe right and left, and Anjana manages her professional and personal life with confidence. However, the spark that she feels she missed in her twenties is back when she meets Rohan (Dino Morea). He teaches her how to ride a bike, they have great sex, and he becomes the gateway to fun and freedom as she discovers new things.

Four More Shots Please is not that Four More Shots Please

Season 4 is progressive in every aspect. But it lacks at so many points. The issues the show addresses becomes repetative and are unnecessarily exaggerated. Dialogues and performances that were once impactful now seem forced. The show touches upon many topics, yet it addresses nothing. One such example is when Damini is considering freezing her eggs. While it is a relevant topic today, the show just mentions it for the sake of the trend. The inconsistency in the story makes you question why this season was even made, what was the core motif behind these stories, leaving it feeling like a rushed attempt to just conclude the series.

Earlier, it was enjoyable to watch the women live their lives, make mistakes, and fight their battles; what if they were funny; these moments no longer leave that smile. Their experiences are way too unrealistic that I failed to relate to at several points. To the characters that we loved, these ladies in latest season come across as super-rich women gossiping over drinks.

In season 4, entertainment and drama take the front seat with lust and alcohol becoming the core focus. And at last, what these ladies ended up with is a good closure with their partner and friends on their side.

Directors Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, the new season comes with the same uber-cool vibes with sleek and aesthetic places and glamour on the Mumbai streets. All the actor's give their best, but again, they go off-board several times as the characters get stuck in their own mess, confusion, and decisions.