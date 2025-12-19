/ Kerala assault case: Convict's video leaks survivor's identity; Thrissur Police takes legal action

The Kerala assault case involving an actress in 2017 has been making headlines ever since the verdict was passed recently, and actor Dileep, who was one of the main alleged accused, has been acquitted. In the midst of this, the survivor has broken her silence after Martin Antony, the second accused in the case, reportedly revealed her identity in a clip, which was released on social media. Let's delve in to know more.

What did the survivor say about her identity being revealed?

As per reports, in a post on Instagram, the survivor had responded to the video in which Antony had narrated his incident and spoke about the emotional toll it took due to public statements. The survivor stated, "The mistake I committed was that when an attack took place against me, I went and filed a complaint with the police seeking legal action. I should have kept silence, thinking whatever happened was fate."

“And whenever that video comes out, I should have died by suicide, not knowing what to tell those blaming me for not filing a complaint with police when it happened. Reflecting on the backlash she faced, the actress said she was made to feel as though she should have remained silent, treating the incident as fate,” the survivor added.

“I saw a video of the second accused, who was sentenced to 20 years in jail. In the video he took before he went to jail, he could have also said that it was me who took your naked video. To those who say and spread such perversions, may this not happen to you or those in your house!! Not a victim, not a survivor, just a simple human being! Let me live,” the survivor concluded.

Legal action to be taken against the convict over the video?

As per reports, Kerala Police will be registering a criminal case following the circulation of a video on social media that allegedly discloses the identity of the survivor in the 2017 assault case.

Reportedly, this comes in after a formal complaint has been lodged by the survivor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking immediate action against those responsible for sharing the content that violates her privacy and triggers harassment.

All about 2017 Kerala assault case

For the unversed, the case began in February 2017 when an actress was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted on the outskirts of Kochi inside a moving car. Reportedly, the crime was done by a gang which was led by Sunil Kumar, aka Pulsar Suni, who is the first accused. Moreover, it was allegedly reported on camera. As per the report, during this period, the survivor was later abandoned outside a film director's residence, and the assailants later fled.

Reportedly, eight years after the attack, the six accused, including Pulsar Suni, were held guilty in the 2017 actress assault case. Actor Dileep, who has been listed as the eighth accused in the case, was acquitted as the prosecution couldn't prove the conspiracy charges against him. The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, presided over by Judge Honey M. Varghese, pronounced the verdict in the high-profile case on Monday, i.e., December 8.