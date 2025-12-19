/Odyssey: New teaser poster unveiled from Christopher Nolan's directorial

Christopher Nolan's most anticipated project, The Odyssey's revelation, has taken the world by storm and has become the topic of discussion on social media. The prologue clip from the visionary saga was officially unveiled in the theatres. Now, the makers have teased fans by dropping a new poster on social media.

New poster of The Odyssey released; netizens reaction

The official Instagram account, The Odyssey movie, which provides constant updates about the film, shared a new poster. The poster featured an image of a warrior, clad in dark armour, in a misty night backdrop. Along with the poster, the caption read, "A film by Christopher Nolan shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. Experience The Odyssey prologue in MAX before Avatar: Fire and Ash."

Soon after the poster was shared, netizens took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "I cannot wait for all the EPIC: The Musical edits that this movie will give us. FULL SPEED AHEAD." Another user wrote, "The prologue was intense. Very excited to see what this movie has to offer." "Just saw the 6-minute prologue, and that was just beautiful. "This honestly might be Nolan's best movie!!", wrote the third user.

All about The Odyssey

An adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey, the film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, and chronicles his long journey home after the Trojan War as he attempts to reunite with his wife Penelope.