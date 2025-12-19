Google Preferred
Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 10:24 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 10:24 IST
Pete Davidson is a dad! The SNL alum welcomes first child with Elsie Hewitt, share first photos of daughter

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Photograph: (IG)

Pete Davidson is a dad now! The Saturday Night Live alum and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Hewitt gave birth to the baby on Dec 12. In July, the 32-year-old actor and his girlfriend announced that they were expecting their first child with a post and a funny caption, reading, "now everyone knows we had sex".

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Welcome baby girl.

On Thursday (Dec 18), the couple announced that they're now parents of a baby girl, whom they have named Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. The couple's daughter's name is an apparent tribute to Davidson's late father, Scott Davidson.

The new mom shared an update with her millions of followers, and it came with a huge surprise. She posted photos of her life as a new mom, along with pictures of her daughter and boyfriend.

In her Instagram photo dump, Hewitt has shared the first photos of her newborn without revealing her face. One snapshot showed Davidson holding her daughter in the hospital. Another show, the couple holding their little angel and kissing her.

In the next picture, the SNL star is sweetly looking at her girlfriend and daughter in the hospital bed. Another picture gave a hint that they are back home from the hospital.

Hewitt and Davidon began dating in March, and in July, the couple confirmed that they are expecting their first child. Both of the couple are quite vocal about their relationship with Hewitt, often sharing the photos and getting candid about her pregnancy and sharing photos ofher growing baby bump.

Days after the couple shared the pregnancy news, Davidson said that he's "very lucky and very, very happy" as he talked about fatherhood.

"Everybody's just been super excited for me because they know it's been my dream," Davidson told E!News.

He added, "to take care of something and show it the childhood I didn't have. I assume you just try to give them what you didn't have, and what you didn't like, not do it."

